Carolina Compson’s home is surrounded by farms. This salesperson, who works from home, has only one source of drinking water: her well. “I had 24 meters of water in this well a year ago. Now I only have 6“, she laments. The commercial still has water for a few weeks but she would need a deeper well, which would cost her between 20,000 and 30,000 dollars. The water is monopolized by local agriculture. In southern Arizona, cropland has increased by 30% in just 5 years. Farms are installed because there is no limit imposed on the pumping of groundwater.

Water is free. To own the land is to have unlimited access to the resource. Faced with resistance, where are Arizona’s water reserves? “Precipitation does not replace pumped water quickly enough. So we have drops in groundwater levels, between 30 centimeters and 3 meters each year. The level is still falling. After a while there will be no more water“, warns hydrologist Martin Golfelty. Local politicians do not intend to restrict agricultural activity. The sector weighs 23 billion dollars each year in Arizona.