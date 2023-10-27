Arizona Sunshine 2the sequel to the interesting first-person action adventure for virtual reality headsets, now has a release dateset for December 7, 2023 on PlayStation VR 2, SteamVR and Meta Quest.
Vertigo Games has therefore announced the release date together with a new gameplay trailer, which also communicates the arrival on Meta Quest, something that had not yet been confirmed previously.
The game in question is an action game with first-person shooter elements, characterized by a post-apocalyptic horror setting that makes us experience a zombie invasion directly within virtual reality.
The zombie apocalypse in first person
In Arizona Sunshine 2 we find ourselves grappling with hordes of zombies assorted within different settings, with the need to get rid of threats using more or less conventional weapons, from standard guns to various melee tools.
The implementation of controls Motion detection allows new charging methods through gestures, as well as the simulation of movements and various interactions with the elements of the scenario.
To get to know it better, in the meantime, we invite you to read the review of Arizona Sunshine 2 that we published last month, with the game that convinced us a lot there. At this point, all that remains is to wait until December 7th to see the full version.
