Arizona Sunshine 2the sequel to the interesting first-person action adventure for virtual reality headsets, now has a release dateset for December 7, 2023 on PlayStation VR 2, SteamVR and Meta Quest.

Vertigo Games has therefore announced the release date together with a new gameplay trailer, which also communicates the arrival on Meta Quest, something that had not yet been confirmed previously.

The game in question is an action game with first-person shooter elements, characterized by a post-apocalyptic horror setting that makes us experience a zombie invasion directly within virtual reality.