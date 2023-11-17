Following the presentation with new gameplay video of Arizona Sunshine 2Vertigo Games has announced some news for its first-person action game for virtual reality, in particular regarding new cooperative multiplayer modes And post-launch content.

During today’s Arizona Sunshine 2 Gameplay Showcase, Vertigo Games announced interesting updates and new videos for the “next-gen” sequel to its VR action FPS. Ahead of the game’s December 7 launch for PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest, and various VR headsets on PC, new details have been released about the game’s cross-platform co-op modes, post-launch plans, and more.

As for cooperative multiplayer, Arizona Sunshine 2 will feature a co-op campaign mode for two players, an infinite horde mode for up to four players, and more.

The co-op mode in Arizona Sunshine 2 is based on the mechanics of the original game, but adds several new interaction possibilities and additional VR mechanics, which significantly expand the situations and dynamics of the gameplay.