Arizona Sunshine 2the new chapter of the series virtual reality zombie shootershows itself with a spectacular launch trailer a few days before the official release, set for December 7th on PC and PlayStation VR2.

Playable starting now for those who have pre-orderedArizona Sunshine 2 introduces multiplayer modes and post-launch content that will further enrich the already solid original formula.

Once again catapulted into an Arizona besieged by the undead, we will have to try to survive by defending ourselves with weapons many weapons at our disposalfrom the rifle to the flamethrower, counting on the help of a new four-legged friend: Buddy.