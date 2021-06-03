The State of Arizona is studying the possibility of using ‘Zyklon B’, whose main component is hydrogen cyanide, for prison executions. The chemical was used by the Nazis to murder thousands of people in concentration camps. The last time Arizona executed a prisoner with gas was in 1999, when a death row inmate took 18 minutes to pass away.

In the United States, Arizona has refurbished a prison gas chamber and purchased the necessary ingredients to create the same deadly chemical compound used by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

The Guardian newspaper published last week internal documents from the Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry on the recent measures taken by the state.

One of them, a memo dated December 17, described a battery of tests conducted in August 2020 to determine whether a gas chamber at the Florence jail was operational. The document showed that a smoke grenade was detonated inside the chamber to ensure that it was airtight and that the functions of the fan were also tested.

According to the British newspaper, which obtained state documents and invoices, the State Department of Corrections has also purchased more than $ 2,000 worth of ingredients to make hydrogen cyanide gas.

The ‘Zyklon B’, means of mass murder in concentration camps

During World War II, that same type of gas was used by the Nazis to murder more than a million prisoners in Auschwitz-Birkenau and other death camps made up of Jews, Poles, Gypsies, and prisoners of war.

At that time, the gas was known by the trade name ‘Zyklon B’, a product that was originally developed as a pesticide and was later chosen as a means of mass murder in the concentration camps of the Third Reich.



View, on July 17, 1999, of the cars on rails that were used to introduce the bodies into the crematorium ovens of the Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp, created by the Nazis in April 1940. © Jack Guez / AFP

Arizona authorities have not yet confirmed that the state is preparing to use hydrogen cyanide. The Department of Corrections declined to comment, and it was unclear how the agency was able to purchase the chemicals.

However, Robert Dunham, executive director of the Center for Information on the Death Penalty, told The Guardian newspaper on Wednesday that Arizona’s protocol designates sodium cyanide, and not hydrogen, as the deadly gas to be used for attacks. executions. But these documents, he said, suggest that if the state “cannot procure lethal injection drugs, then we are preparing to carry out the executions with cyanide gas.”

He added: “The question is whether in the 21st century it is appropriate for any state in the United States to execute prisoners with cyanide gas.”

For a shortage of lethal drugs

Arizona’s preparation for the use of lethal gas comes amid a shortage of drugs used for lethal injections. The lack of this type of drug has also pushed several states to seek alternatives, such as in South Carolina, where legislators have proposed the electric chair or the firing squad.

The Arizona State Penitentiary Complex in Florence, where the state’s gas chamber is located, has been out of service for years after a failed execution in 1999 left an inmate – the incarcerated Walter LaGrand – suffocated for 18 minutes. before actually dying. Originally, the camera was built in 1949.

There is little medical research on the effects of lethal gas on the human body, but gas executions have lasted much longer than other methods, according to Fordham University law professor Deborah Denno.





According to The Guardian, the Arizona Department of Corrections in the United States spent more than $ 2,000 on ingredients to make the deadly gas. © John MacDougall / AFP

The news has sparked outrage. Especially among the survivors of the Auschwitz camp. “In their eyes it is a shameful act, unworthy of any democracy and, furthermore, it insults the victims of the Holocaust,” said Christoph Heubner, executive vice president of the International Auschwitz Committee.

“The world will eventually fall apart, if somewhere on this earth the use of ‘Zyklon B’ for the murder of human beings is considered again,” Heubner said.

Although the use of capital punishment by states has declined in recent years, the Donald Trump Administration set a record for executions. Rather, President Joe Biden has supported the elimination of the death penalty at the federal level through legislation. Public support for capital punishment has also waned, according to Gallup polls.

Today, Arizona remains one of 27 states in the United States where the death penalty is legal. Execution by lethal gas continues to be allowed in six states, including Oklahoma, Mississippi and Alabama, that use nitrogen for death from hypoxia or lack of brain oxygen.

