The authorities expect a 40% increase in irregular migration after December 21, the date on which the controversial Title 42 ends, a public health rule designed to limit the spread of diseases and that orders the expulsion of asylum seekers in the southern border.

Probable worsening of the migratory crisis. In the city of San Luis, in Arizona, the authorities declared a state of emergency, adding to the immigration crisis that other cities such as El Paso, Texas, and Denver, Colorado are facing due to the massive arrival of migrants a few days from the end. of Title 42.

Nieves Riedel, the mayoress of San Luis, said that the situation in her city is a “humanitarian and public health crisis.” This is due to the fact that in recent days there has been a considerable increase in the crossing of undocumented migrants into Arizona.

One of the most affected by the massive arrival of migrants is Yuma County, where several of its municipalities, such as San Luis, have already decreed a state of emergency.

“In recent days we have seen that up to 1,000 migrants have arrived here at the Yuma border,” according to Claudia Ruiz, a volunteer from a local church that assists migrants. Ruiz stated that there are between 300 to 500 migrants waiting to be processed by the Border Patrol.

The situation is critical because many of them are waiting up to three days before being processed, enduring the usual low temperatures of this season in the Arizona desert.

The migrants wait in a long line along the border wall and “many have no food or water, their situation is unfortunate,” Ruiz said. “Once Title 42 ends on December 21, an increase of up to 40% in irregular migration is projected,” said Mayor Riedel.

The increase in the migratory flow, as well as cases of Covid-19 and flu worries Riedel, who assures that neither the hospitals nor the Fire Department have sufficient resources to face this emergency.

“The number of migrants crossing has already strained the humanitarian services provided locally by non-profit organizations and government agencies,” he stressed.

During fiscal year 2022 (until September of the current year), the Border Patrol arrested 300,000 migrants in that region, thousands of them along the border with Mexico awaiting the end of Title 42 to be able to present their asylum cases in United States, something that would put federal and local resources to the test to assist so many families.

How much will migration increase?

Title 42 has been used more than 2.5 million times to remove migrants since March 2020, although that figure includes people who repeatedly attempted to cross the border.

But by a federal judge’s decision, immigration authorities will no longer be able to use Title 42 to expel potential asylum seekers. The change comes at a time when the number of people trying to enter the United States through the southern border is increasing, and when Republicans aim to make immigration a key issue when they take control of the House of Representatives in January.

Now that the measure will be lifted, asylum seekers will be interviewed by asylum officers who will determine if they have a “credible fear” of persecution in their home countries. If the threat they report to request asylum is credible, they will be able to remain in the United States until a final decision is made.

BREAKING: A huge migrant caravan of over 1,000 people crossed illegally into El Paso, TX last night, making it the largest single group we have ever seen. The city of El Paso reports Border Patrol now has over 5,000 in custody & has released hundreds to city streets. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ewUQX757Lt — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 12, 2022



The process can take years. Although some migrants are detained while their asylum process takes place, most are released into the United States with notices to appear in immigration court or appear before authorities, something that could encourage those who are considering coming to the US from irregular way.

The Department of Homeland Security admitted this week that the system is not designed “to handle the current volume of migration or the increase in volume that we expect in the coming weeks and months.”

They said they are preparing a response to counter smuggling rings, speed up the removal of people who have little reason to stay in the United States and work with other countries to curb migration, as well as ask Congress for more money.

Shelters prepare for wave of migrants after end of Title 42

“We anticipate that as soon as Title 42 ends, the number of migrants crossing the border will increase dramatically. We expect to receive perhaps 1,000 to 2,000 migrants per day,” said Norma Pimentel, executive director of the River Valley affiliate of Catholic Charities. Grande, Texas, at the beginning of the month.

Migrants line up near the border wall after crossing the Rio Grande to turn themselves in to US Border Patrol agents to request asylum in the US city of El Paso, Texas, seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 14, 2022. © Jose Luis González / Reuters

Pimentel, who is in charge of operating the largest migrant shelter in Texas, says that currently thousands of people are on the Mexican side and have waited months, and even years, for a chance to cross the border and request asylum. His shelter alone receives more than 300 migrants daily.

“We just hope that the country is prepared to offer a correct, humane process; that migrants are given the opportunity to present their cases and not just deport them,” Pimentel said.

Officials from the Department of Homeland Security, DHS, told CNN that 9,000 to 14,000 migrants could try to cross the southern border daily once the controversial Title 42 ends.

With EFE and AP