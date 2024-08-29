Washington.- The approval of the judicial reform promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador could erode democracy in Mexico as well as economic and security interests shared with the United States, Democratic Congressman Greg Stanton said on Wednesday.

In support of the position of US Ambassador Ken Salazar on the US concerns regarding judicial reform in Mexico, the congressman from Arizona gave his support to the diplomat, recalling that Mexico is the number one commercial partner of the US with more than 800 billion dollars in trade.

“The U.S. ambassador to Mexico is right to raise concerns about judicial reforms that could erode Mexico’s democracy and threaten our shared economic and security interests,” said Stanton, considered one of the main champions of the bilateral relationship. “Mexico has always been Arizona’s number one trading partner and is now the number one trading partner for the entire U.S. – our relationship is critical,” said the Democratic congressman who represents a good part of the metropolitan area of ​​Phoenix, the capital of Arizona, a state bordering Mexico, on the social network X.

Having served as mayor of Phoenix between 2012 and 2018, Stanton is one of the congressmen who has been most interested in the internal situation in Mexico, including in May of this year when he expressed his concern that high levels of violence were impacting investment in the territory.

Considered a centrist Democrat, Stanton is a member of the House of Representatives subcommittee on Latin America, where he was elected in 2020 with more than 61 percent of the vote. This year, he faces a tough re-election due to the high competitiveness of his district with the Republicans.