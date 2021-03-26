Aritz Elustondo will be tested this Friday with the group. The central of Beasain wants to take another step in his recovery process, with the firm intention of being able to arrive in be ranked in the final of La Cartuja Cup. Understand that this is the time after you have tried without success last week. Now he believes that he is ready to train again with the rest of his teammates, because the discomfort of his ankle has improved a lot, since it is an injury that may force him to consider going through the operating room next summer to finish solving the problem. definitely.

Aritz Elustondo injured his ankle in Turin before the match against Manchester United. Since then he has not been able to exercise normally again. Last week he wanted to exercise with the group, logically with the approval of the club’s doctors, to see how his damaged ankle responded. But he felt discomfort and did not have the expected sensations. So this week he has started to exercise alone again, with the intention that as the days go by he can return with the group. And that’s what he’s going to do this Friday, because Aritz Elustondo feels that the time has come to advance in his recovery and to take a decisive step to try to be available for La Cartuja. From there we will have to see how his injured ankle responds again.

Imanol is aware of Aritz Elustondo, but also of Nacho Monreal, who continues to work outside the group, but is scheduled to start next week working with the rest of his colleagues. Mikel Merino and Igor Zubeldia are doing a less demanding level of work this week than the rest of the realistic squad to avoid overloads that endanger their presence at the end of Cup. No one doubts that both will be available to Imanol to face the Athletic club. David Silva continues to give good news, because he has returned to training with the group for the second day in a row. As well Robin Le Normand has already joined the group work.