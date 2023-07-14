Regarding the disconcerting phenomenon of the wheels that in some movies seem to turn backwards, mentioned last week, this is what our “featured user” Rafael Granero comments:

Consider a wheel with 12 spokes, circumference 60 cm. Consider a camera that takes and projects “n” images per second. For n = 10, if the wheel rotates to the right or to the left at 50 cm/s, the image projected by the camera will be static. For n = 10, if the wheel rotates to the right at 40 cm/s, the image projected by the camera will appear to recede (turn to the left) at 10 cm/s (see nota bene). For n = 10, if the wheel rotates to the right at 10 cm/s, the image projected by the camera will appear to move forward (turn to the right) at 10 cm/s.

More information:

For n = 10, if the wheel rotates to the right at 25 cm/s, the image projected by the camera will appear to move backwards or forwards or to do both alternately at 25 cm/s. Nota bene: the radius 5 in 0″ will be in 5; radius 0 after 1/10″ will be at 4 (it will have advanced 4 cm); radius 55, past 2/10″ will be at 3; radius 50, past 3/10″, will be at 2; radius 45, past 4/10″, will be at 1; radius 40, after 5/10″, will be at 0. The mental interpretation of the projection is that radius 5 (and 10, 15, 20, 25…) has traveled 5 cm to the left in 1/2 ″.

12 spoke wheel. Raphael Barn

problem wheels

You can’t talk about paradoxical wheels, like the ones that in some movies seem to turn backwards, without mentioning Aristotle’s wheel paradox. Ultimately, we are talking about modular arithmetic, one of Gauss’s great contributions to mathematics (see The Arithmetic of the Clock, 9 6 2023): what counts is the rest of the ratio between the shooting speed/projection of the film and the speed of the wheel.

Diagram of two concentric wheels welded together. CF

In the figure we see, schematically, two concentric wheels welded together (or we can also think of a tire and its rim). When rolling, making a complete turn, from the left position to the right position, each point on the circumference of the larger wheel will have been on the upper dashed line, whose length is equal to that of the circumference. At the same time, each point on the circumference of the smaller wheel will have been on the lower dashed line, and, since both lines are equal, both circumferences have the same length, which is obviously false. Where is the fallacy?

Galileo, Descartes and Fermat, among others, studied this subtle paradox, for whose satisfactory resolution it was necessary to wait for the new developments in mathematics brought about by the infinitesimal calculus and Cantor’s transfinite numbers. And speaking of the contact points of a rotating circle, here is a curious problem that appeared in The American Mathematical Monthly in 1960, at the height of the hula-hop craze:

A girl whose waist is a perfect circumference rolls a hula-hop hoop whose diameter is twice that of her waist. When the point of the ring that is in contact with the girl’s navel returns to the onphalic position, how far will it have traveled? And, finally, a riddle by the American physicist Stephen Barr, quoted by Martin Gardner in one of his wonderful books on recreational mathematics: What type of transport or vehicle has eight wheels and does not pollute the atmosphere?

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.