Distinguishing between the aroma and the smell is not as easy as it is believed. What for some is stinky, for others it is pure delight. It has already been demonstrated by the Norwegian artist Sissel Tolaas, who made a cheese ferment from bacteria on Beckham’s football boots. The ancients embalmed the air with frankincense and myrrh. In the Egypt of the pharaohs, perfume had a sacred nature, it was linked more to the liturgy and the divine than to cosmetics. In the Greek polis the situation was ambivalent. While in Athens the citizens liked to soak in public baths, which incidentally allowed them to find out the most talked about gossip, the garbage was piled up in the street until generating a nauseating stench. With good judgment, the Romans plagued halitosis. In a time as odorless as the current one, in which the covid takes a toll on the sense of smell in patients, the scientific journalist Federico Kukso (Buenos Aires, 1979) has just published ‘Odorama. History of the culture of smell ‘(Taurus), a book in which he explores the smells of the past, present and future with rigor and amenity.

In ancient Greece halitosis was so frowned upon that it was considered almost a social crime



Aristotle spent a lot of time thinking about what his smell registered. He was the first to wonder why armpit is more unpleasant than the smell given off by other parts of the body. His mind, never at rest, wondered why urine smells worse over time than excrement. In ancient Greece halitosis was so frowned upon that it was considered little less than a social crime. Out of shame and decorum, the drinker masked his wine breath by chewing aromatic leaves and berries. More or less like now, except that in the 21st century, menthol chewing gums and mouthwashes are used.

A gladiator fight was truly a visual spectacle, but it was also an olfactory one. The Roman amphitheaters where the fighters fought were sprayed with saffron and scented waters to ward off both the stench of the public and the singe smell of Christians that burned like torches. Those ferocious men inspired admiration but also dread. They were as idolized for their deeds as they were dishonored for their perspiration. However, there must have been something in their secretions for the women to buy jars of sweat and dirt scraped from the skin of the combatants, a potingue that they then smeared on their faces. Little is known about the result on the female epidermis.

It is said that Jesus was a fragrant being and that Muhammad had more aromatic poise. “The sweat from his brow dripped on pearls, whose perfume was sweeter than musk,” described the historian of religions Maurice Gaude-froy-Desmombynes. Surprising stories parade through the pages of ‘Odorama’. In the Middle Ages, most cities were devoid of cobblestones, so that mud and debris formed a dense, smelly amalgam. In the fourteenth century there was so much filth that European streets became known for their waste. «In medieval Paris, several urban arteries were inspired by the word ‘merde’ (shit) to name its streets: there were rue Merdeux, rue Merdelet, rue des Merdons and rue Merdiere, as well as a rue du Pipi in the city of Rennes », writes Federico Kukso.

Plague outbreaks



In times of devastation and death, when successive outbreaks of plague did not give truce, the best noses in Europe were relieved with a handkerchief impregnated with some aromatic substance, such as amber, pepper or sandalwood. In portraits from the 14th to 17th centuries, princes, aristocrats, and bourgeoisie they carried small perforated goldsmith spheres, made of gold and adorned with pearls. They were known as ‘pomanders’ –From the French expression ‘pomme d’ambre’ (amber apple) – and herbs and spices were put inside it to purify the nostrils of their owners as much as possible, always of good birth.

Changes in the skin of people with Parkinson’s are thought to give off a particular odor



Smells, even those that one would like to have away, are not always bad. Scientists believe that certain changes in the skin of people with Parkinson’s give off a particular odor, even long before they experience tremors and speech disturbances. Chemist Perdita Barran, from the University of Manchester, is convinced that some human beings may have developed the ability to identify diseases through smell. Not in vain, after several years of marriage, retired nurse Joy Milne noticed that her husband smelled different, exuding an emanation of wood and musk.

Her husband died in 2015 at age 65. Now this woman who smells Parkinson’s helps scientists like Barran discover the “Molecular signature” of the odor of this neurodegenerative disease, which could lead to the first diagnostic test.