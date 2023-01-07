Guadalajara Jalisco.- Jose Manuel Sanchez Cruz “Manu Vaquita” He was sentenced to 30 days in prison for the crime of concealment and since he already spent more than that time in prison, he is sentenced as compurgada, so he regained his freedom. He left the Preventive Prison of Big bridge minutes before 10:00 p.m.

“Manu Vaquita” had been arrested on Sunday, April 10, 2022 for allegedly being related to the assassination of former state president Aristóteles Sandoval Díaz occurred in December 2020.

The arrest of José Manuel was carried out in Mexico City to where personnel from the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office (FE) and the Capital Attorney General’s Office (FGCDMX) followed the trail of the businessman who He had been a fugitive from justice since the events that occurred in Puerto Vallarta.

The same Attorney General of the State of Jalisco, since 2On November 4, 2021, he had announced that he had already resolved the case Although there was no person detained, more than a year after that statement, the case continues in the same situation.

During the trial of José Manuel Sánchez, workers from the “District 5” restaurant, where the murder occurred, testified that after the incident, “Manu Vaquita” gave them the order to clean up and deny everything

“They didn’t clean anything, they just heard a shot they crouched down and saw nothing” were the instructions that Manu Vaquita gave to the employees.

Also for November of last year the Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramírez assured that the case had already been resolved although it continues without having detained.

Even before the questioning of the press on the subject, he preferred not to speak of the subject because I consider that affects the tourist image of Puerto Vallarta.

With the release of José Manuel Sánchez Cruz, “Manu Vaquita”, Although they say it resolved, it remains unpunished the case because the murderers of Aristóteles Sandoval are still at large.

To date, the offer of 1 million pesos for information leading to the location or identification of the alleged perpetrators.