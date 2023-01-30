Laila reserved a VIP suite for her friends, before explaining to Sky News Arabia that she comes from an aristocratic family, where she grew up in a world of luxury.

In her speech, Laila points out that she spends her annual vacations in a new country every year, and this pattern of luxury has continued, even after her marriage.

Laila says: “I was born in a house full of workers, where they take care of all the housework, and we have a number of drivers. I have never done any housework, nor am I good at cooking. I recently learned to make Mauritanian tea shortly before my marriage, and it is the only one I am good at now.”

The Mauritanian girl adds, “My family has the ability to hire workers, and my husband is wealthy, so I don’t think I will have a role in the housework.”

There are many similarities to Laila in Mauritanian society, according to some specialists in the social field, who attribute the reasons for this to the environment in which they grew up.

For some aristocrats, the lack of housework may be due to their preoccupation with some work, according to Amna Bint Boneh, who was met by “Sky News Arabia”, while she was shopping in a perfume store.

Bint Booneh says: “I come from a wealthy family, where all the requirements of luxury were available to me, and when I got my baccalaureate degree, my family sent me abroad to study business administration. Now I have been running some of my father’s business for years, and I have not had the opportunity to do any housework.” Because I’m busy.”

And she adds, “I used to be good at making some sweets during the month of Ramadan.”

What is known in the Mauritanian society is the obsession with appearance, through extravagance in social events, especially among girls, who have recently been showing off their style of life on social networking sites.

Maryam Bint Sidi is a girl in her twenties, descends from the middle class, and a Saudi businessman married her years ago, which made her completely detach from the environment in which she grew up and grew up.

Maryam told Sky News Arabia: “I used to do all the housework before my marriage, but now I don’t do anything anymore, because I have an entourage of workers, manage the house affairs, and I have a private driver, and for my children, and I don’t think I might do housework again, as long as These conditions are available to me.”

The culture of appearance is part of the behavior of aristocratic women in Mauritania, where some of them consider doing housework incomplete, according to human rights activist and head of the Sahel Commission for the Defense of Human Rights Ibrahim Weld Bilal.

And Ibrahim told Sky News Arabia: “The culture of slavery is part of the behavior of the aristocratic woman in our country (…) Her aristocracy is not necessarily based on economic status, but rather social. In addition to being the prerogative of certain groups.”

Weld Bilal adds: “The situation of the aristocratic woman is still the same and has not changed, and the more she works and has an income, the worse things get, and she is absent from the house, her role in education and domestic service is absent, and her need for servants and decency increases.”

And Ibrahim explains: “Indeed, this custom still exists and remains unless mentalities change and the traces of slavery are erased and the price of domestic servants rises until the aristocratic woman submits to the pressure of need, then she may forcibly give up her past mentalities.”

One of the habits known to aristocrats in Mauritania is that they stay away from their children most of the time, and do not take them with them in outings, as some women take care of raising their children, and when the children reach the age of education, the family driver takes care of taking them to school and taking them home, but that The phenomenon, some of them began to disengage from it, similar to Asma bint Muhammad, who confirmed to Sky News Arabia the seriousness of this.

Asmaa says: “I cannot entrust the upbringing of my children to anyone, and I also hate hiring workers at home, despite my ability to do so. The presence of workers has a negative effect on children, as it accustoms them to not shouldering their personal responsibilities. I do all the housework even though my family is wealthy.” And I want my kids to be like that.”

Some researchers point out that girls who do not do any housework are victims of their environment, which accustoms them to not doing anything, and it is a habit that is widespread in most of them, even the educated ones.

Some specialists assert that this habit cannot be changed unless one of them lives outside the environment, ruling out that education alone can contribute to changing it.