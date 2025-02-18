The gambling industry is rapidly developing. New online casinos, bookmakers, and slot machines are appearing. But along with this, the problem of gambling addiction is growing. Game software companies are looking for ways to help players control their behavior.

Recently, Aristocrat, one of the largest slot machine manufacturers, announced its support of the BetBlocker charity organization. The latter has developed a free application to block access to gambling sites. The program helps people suffering from gambling addiction. Now, Aristocrat will financially support the development of this project.

What is BetBlocker

BetBlocker is a British charity organization that aims to help people with problem gambling behavior. The main product of BetBlocker is an application of the same name for blocking gambling sites.

The program works on all popular platforms, including Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS. BetBlocker blocks access to thousands of gambling websites. The number of blocked resources on computers reaches 84,500, and on mobile devices—1,500.

An essential feature of BetBlocker is that it is free for users. Anyone can download the application and protect themselves from the compulsive desire to gamble. The program is currently active on 15,000 devices.

Why Aristocrat supported BetBlocker

The exact amount of the donations has not been disclosed, but the funds will be used to develop the application and support people with gambling addiction.

Duncan Garvey, founder of BetBlocker, noted the importance of such support. According to him, the organization’s work would be impossible without the help of socially responsible companies from the gaming industry.

The significance of the partnership for the industry

Aristocrat’s support of BetBlocker is an essential step for the entire gambling industry. It shows that the big players in the market are aware of the problem of gambling addiction and are ready to fight it.

The cooperation can serve as an example for other companies. Stake Casino previously made a similar deal with BetBlocker. If the trend continues, it will help make the gambling industry safer for users.

The development of self-monitoring tools like BetBlocker is significant. They allow players to self-restrict themselves without relying solely on external controls. This is an effective way to prevent gambling addiction.

Aristocrat’s support will help BetBlocker improve the app and reach more users. The gambling website blocker will become available to more people who need help. This is an essential step towards creating a more responsible gambling environment.