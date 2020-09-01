Aristides Baltas Former Greek Minister of Culture

Why are their border disputes bringing Greece and Turkey to the brink of military confrontation?

Aristides Baltas Until the 1970s, these disputes were not expressed. At that time, shortly after the fall of the junta, the territorial waters began to be the subject of disputes: their delimitation was not included in the Treaty of Lausanne ratifying the end of the Ottoman Empire and defining the borders of modern Turkey. Ankara began to demand the demilitarization of the islands and to challenge the status of certain uninhabited islets, according to the Turkish side as a “gray zone”. Things got tense with the Turkish military offensive of 1974, which led to the occupation of 38% of Cypriot territory. Then arose, with oil and gas exploration, the problem of delimiting exclusive economic zones. This is the objective space for litigation.

What might be the implications of the nationalist discourses fueled by this confrontation?

Aristides Baltas The problem of Greece, from a deep ideological point of view, was not resolved with the revolution of 1821. The idea that Greece would be the heir to the Byzantine Empire regularly resurfaces, that its liberation in 1827 would not have been completed. All this feeds a very backward nationalism which does not accept discussions in the modern sense. A minority current, but very active, believes that it is necessary to prepare for war with “the hereditary enemy”. On the Turkish side, Erdogan has made a synthesis between Islamism and far-right anti-Greek nationalism. It hardened over the Syrian conflict, developing a neo-Ottoman rhetoric. But I do not believe in the echo of this speech with the Turkish people. In fact, I don’t believe Erdogan will take the risk of engaging in a direct military confrontation – occupying a Greek island, for example. Rather, he plays the card of a low-intensity war, made up of provocations, frictions, rantings. The Greek right, it plays that of nationalism, but without any coherent strategy. It’s a double game. The government mimics intransigence, but bargains with Angela Merkel who plays the referees. Mitsotakis is sailing on sight, while Greece could become the pivot of Mediterranean integration on the basis of peace. We are a European country open to the Orient; we have always maintained good relations with Arab countries; we have never had a real conflict with Israel; we have historic relations with Russia. Greece could play a stabilizing role, by making the link between different civilizations, countries and interests.