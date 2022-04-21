Aristide Agostinellithe 21-year-old boy who disappeared about a month ago from San Basilio (Rome), was found lifeless by a passer-by.

The young man’s body lay in agreen area near the Grande Raccordo Anulare. After the alarm was raised, police and forensic officers arrived on the scene, who carried out all the necessary findings on what could be the “crime scene“.

According to the first reports reported, it would seem that Aristide Agostinelli was dead for several days alreadybut it is not yet known whether the death occurred on the same day as the disappearance or if it occurred in the last few days.

The body was seized and the coroner will carry out theautopsy exam. The results will serve to establish the certain cause of the 21-year-old’s death.

The boy’s disappearance dates back to last March 19, when he left his home in San Basilio with his skateboard. Someone saw him get on a bus and since that moment all traces have been lost. The family reported the disappearance and the authorities gave away the searches.

The appeals for the disappearance of Aristide Agostinelli

The photos of the 21-year-old have circulated on the web, accompanied by appeals, with the hope that anyone could give useful information for its discovery. Over the past month everyone has been hoping that she was fine and that the happy ending would come soon. Unfortunately, a few hours ago came the heartbreaking newsAristide Agostinelli died.

A passer-by noticed a body lying on the ground in a green field and, when he realized that the boy was showing no signs of life, he immediately sounded the alarm to the police.

Credit: Penelope Association

To help his family in the research, thePenelope Lazio association, which deals with missing persons. The young man had the passion for skateboarding and he never parted from it.