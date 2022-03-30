Arisa publishes an intimate photo of Vito Coppola on social media, this is what is written in the dancer’s secret tattoo

In the course of the last few hours, a news about it has arrived Arisa that has left the world of the web speechless. The famous singer showed the mysterious tattoo Of Vito Coppola which is located in an intimate part of his body. Are you curious to know what it says? Let’s find out together.

Arisa never ceases to amaze all her people fan. Recently, the well-known singer ended up in the center of the gossip. This time to make her the protagonist of a gossip it was a photo of Vito Coppola that she herself posted on social media.

The click in question it portrays the “secret” tattoo of the famous dancer which is found in an inconspicuous part of the body. This is the phrase that appears on the flank of the person concerned:

Treat me well and I will treat you well, treat me like a game and I will show you how to play.

On the occasion of an interview given to Sunday InVito Coppola and Arisa were guests by Mara Venier. On that same day, the two spent one night together and then they enjoyed one morning on the terrace to sunbathe.

Without a shadow of a doubt, what exists between the two goes beyond a simple one friendship. Despite this, they both decided not to wear any label to their relationship. Therefore they still do not define themselves as one couple.

Arisa and Vito Coppola on Domenica In: the interview

To do that declaration they were themselves at their most recent interview issued to Mara Venier. These were theirs words: