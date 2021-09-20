This year the school of Friends of Maria De Filippi it has undergone so many changes. Lorella Cuccarini she went to the singing desk while Arisa did not return to the program because she chose to embark on another adventure.

The singer will go to Dancing with the Stars while Raimondo Todaro from the class of Milly Carlucci he went to the dance benches of Maria De Filippi. Rosalba, however, decided to write a letter before closing its doors with the talent show

Goodmorning everyone. Today begins a new edition of Amici. I am very curious to see my colleagues and my beloved Maria again. I miss them all very much and I wish the talents who will have the good fortune to stay in the school to learn as much as possible, to treasure the details and to be grateful. Amici is an incredible experience, a great opportunity, in all guises and from all points of view.

Obviously, there is no lack of gratitude for the time spent in the school as a teacher, but also to colleagues and program staff:

It has been and will always remain one of the greatest opportunities I have had in my life so far, to have contact with real people and to learn something every day from anyone I met in that magical place. I hope to see Elisabetta among the pews, as we had agreed ‘with me or without me you will be there’. Then…

I wish all the staff, from the authors to the dancers, from the press office to the singing teachers, to the technicians, to the machinists, to the director, to the tailor’s shop, to the ladies of the dressing rooms, to the drivers, to work in peace and have fun. They are all extraordinary people and it is also thanks to them that Amici works, sticks us to the screen and leaves us breathless.

Arisa explains what the reason for the change and because it was at this very moment that he decided to change his plans and, in a certain sense, go beyond the competition.

“I will miss it all, but ‘my job is to live life’. I want to give myself the chance to still be a student, to learn what I lack, to become better. There is still so much to do, to sing, the world is giant, time passes, life is one …. Thank you so much Maria, I hope to meet you soon to thank you again, again and again. A big hug to everyone, be it a super mega magical edition, even more super than last year. With love, Rosalba.“

