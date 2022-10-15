In these last hours the name of Arisa has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. In fact, it seems that the professor of Friends of Maria De Filippi would have a new love. To give the scoop was the singer herself, who confessed to dating another man. Let’s find out all the details of this story together.

Arisa has forgotten Vito Coppola and now she focuses on her new love. In a long interview with the weekly ‘Gente’, the singer indulged in some confessions not only working but also private. And it is precisely during the interview with journalists that the prof Friends confessed to having a new love.

In this regard, these were the words of the singer:

I have a deep friendship with a man who is slightly older than me. We are getting to know each other, he is a person I like, cultured, interesting, dynamic, stimulating, far from my environment. But I don’t want to say anything else.

Arisa has a new love, the confession of the singer: “I would like a child”

During the interview with the well-known weekly, the singer also indulged in some deeper confessions. In particular, the coach of Friends of Maria De Filippi expressed his desire to have a son. This is what was stated:

I would like to have a child. And if I had him I would dedicate myself to him a lot, I would try to understand him and accompany him in his growth. By nature I feel like a mother. And I confess that I would also like a child alone. You know how many friends of mine would be happy to be uncles.

After the numerous back and forth with Vito Coppola, Arisa seems to have found that one again serenity much sought after. At the moment we do not know the identity of the man in question. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if Arisa and her partner will come out.