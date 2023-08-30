Arisa is looking for a husband, the dig of the ex Andrea Di Carlo

Arisa’s marriage announcement continues to cause discussion: this time it was her ex-partner, Andrea Di Carlo, who launched a broadside against the singer.

On his profile Instagram, in fact, the agent of many show business personalities, who was engaged to Arisa for about two years, until 2021, wrote in reference to what the singer said: “She is looking for him alpha but we are sure that she likes the male sex organ? Mah. If I could speak and say what I saw. My mouth shut up”

The reference is to the announcement posted by Arisa on Instagram who, by publishing some photos that portrayed her completely naked, had written: “I evaluate marriage proposals from very healthy subjects, max 45 years old, economically self-sufficient who only like the organ like crazy female sexuality, especially mine”.

“Who wants to wake up with Rosalba Pippa in the morning and help her live a full, happy and satisfying life, in complete harmony with Arisa, her artistic alter ego. She offers you ‘truth, body, soul, brain’ loyalty if deserved and excellent cuisine. A few mood swings but everything can be solved with a hug and good faith. Only serious intentions. No lies, no time wasters” concluded the singer.

According to Di Carlo, therefore, Arisa’s sexual orientation would not be as iron as written by herself. Di Carlo himself then returned to the subject mimicking the interpreter’s announcement “AAA: looking for a person to love whatever orientation, nature, aptitude, she/he has. Love has no gender. Never . With this pass and close. Hello”.