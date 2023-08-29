Arisa freezes Madame after the naked photos, the singer thus replies to her colleague

New episode of the telenovela Arisa-Madame: the latter, in fact, replied to the piqued comment of her colleague who had made the rounds on the net in a short time.

In fact, after showing herself completely naked on Instagram, Arisa had received numerous likes and comments, including that of Madame who had written to her: “I love you”.

Arisa’s reply, however, had left everyone speechless. “I’ve been writing to you for months and you never answer me – wrote the singer – strange way of loving”.

Now comes Madame’s rejoinder, who replied to her colleague as follows: “After the Forum, I’ll offer you a chic dinner so we can talk live. Dress smart. I kiss you and continue to secretly adore you.”

Arisa has made headlines in the last few hours for posting on hers profile Instagram a series of photos in which she showed herself naked complete with a marriage announcement: “I evaluate marriage proposals from very healthy subjects, max 45 years old, economically self-sufficient who only like crazy the female sexual organ, in particular mine ”.

“Who wants to wake up with Rosalba Pippa in the morning and help her live a full, happy and satisfying life, in complete harmony with Arisa, her artistic alter ego. She offers you ‘truth, body, soul, brain’ loyalty if deserved and excellent cuisine. A few mood swings but everything can be solved with a hug and good faith. Only serious intentions. No lies, no time wasters.”