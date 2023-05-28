Arisa endorses Giorgia Meloni… and the uproar breaks out: “Uterus for rent? It’s against women”

And at the end Rosalba Pippa, aka Arisa, spoke out in favor of Giorgia Meloni in the episode of “The Confession” by Peter Gomez: “Giorgia Meloni has a lot shit. Her non-her positions are open, but in my opinion she behaves like a very strict and scared mother. A mother who is not only a mother of one child, but she has 4 and then it seems that she does things that are good for all 4 children, and sometimes it seems that one of the four is penalized ”.

And then again: “In my opinion it takes time and a change of attitude on our part, not always in struggle but in dialogue”. Coming instead to the merits, she said she was in favor of gay marriages and adoptions for same-parent families but not surrogacy , that is, to the rented uterus, because “it is anti-feminist, it is against women”.

Meanwhile, the intervention of Arise had it, non-Neapolitan Italians suddenly discovered what the “shit”. We quote from the Treccani dictionary: “1. Attitude or behavior based on opportunistic and cynical cunning, aimed at obtaining one’s own exclusive advantage without worrying about the fact of being able to harm others in this way. 2. Wickedness, perfidy, even gratuitous, unmotivated wickedness. 3. Determined, resolute or even aggressive attitude or behavior, favorably interpreted as an expression of strength and personality”.

In short Arisa doesn’t fit and breaks a front that is very compact against Meloni in the show. Will it be true conversion or just opportunistic momentum? Only time will tell. Naturally there was no shortage of piqued reactions.

