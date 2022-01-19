Over the last few hours, one has come news about Arisa that has left the world of the web speechless. The famous singer was a guest at Intercom Rai2 and broke out in tears during the live broadcast, In light of this, Simona Ventura had to send the advertisement. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Arisa in tears a Intercom Rai2. Guest of Paola Perego and Simona Ventura, the famous singer had a difficult moment during the interview. Speaking of love, the woman couldn’t hold back her tears, reason for which the conductors were forced to interrupt the live broadcast. here are the details of the affair.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Arisa is one of them singers most loved within the world of music. On the occasion of ainterview to Intercom Rai2, the artist has decided to open his heart to Simona Ventura and Paola Perego. Too bad that, over the direct, something went wrong.

Speaking oflove, the singer made a comment on the roles between men and women. At a later time, Perego intervened with these words:

I believe that the mechanisms of a couple are personal and can only be understood by those who live in the couple

And precisely in this point of the interview Arisa burst into tears without being able to control herself. The whole thing was followed by a moment of embarrassment in which the conductor he tried to reassure the singer by asking them if everything was okay.

Probably causing Arisa’s tears could have been the I remember of what his relationship with Vito Coppola was. The two got closer and closer to Dancing with the Stars and once the program was over they started living out their own love story. However, to date they have taken the distances.