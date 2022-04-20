In the last few hours, Arisa has released an important interview on Rai2, confessing that she had thought of withdrawing from life and not feeling loved by anyone

Arisa confesses on TV they reveal his difficult adolescence and his great need for love. The famous singer who has bewitched millions of Italians with her wonderful voice has decided to open her heart during a profound interview on the program ‘You feel’.

The latter aired at 11.20 pm on Rai2 and conducted by Pierluigi Diaco, brought to light some sufferings of the singer that few knew. It is one of the first times in which Arisa has decided to put aside her always cheerful way to tell about the important moments of her private life.

Answering some questions posed by the journalist, the beloved singer confessed that she had thought several times that she no longer wanted to live. Despite these thoughts, it is she who has rediscovered the will to live, dispelling over time the idea of ​​ending it all.

A truly unexpected interview, which left viewers very surprised but at the same time sad for what Arisa had to deal with. Affirmations that gave way to think and that showed a side of her that never comes out of her during her talents and interviews.

Arisa confesses on TV: “I thought about suicide”

Answering some questions from Pierluigi Diaco, Arisa revealed that she had been thinking about suicide in the past years. She is herself in the program ‘I heard you reveal: “Yes, I thought of withdrawing from life, I think that we all think about it a bit, but then I i am a girl of faith“.

“So I’m a girl of faith also for this, because then there was a period in my life where I always saw that the day after tomorrow there was a black hole, that I didn’t know what would happen to me” Arisa explains.

Finally, continuing his open-hearted interview he reveals: “I felt alone and abandoned, that no one loved me, very ugly. And then slowly you value your priorities and you say ‘okay, life has given me good things it can also give me bad things, I have to resist “.

Really difficult moments those that the singer lived and that she managed to overcome thanks to her great courage and tenacity that has always distinguished her.