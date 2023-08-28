Arisa, unveiled photos: “I evaluate marriage proposals…”. Upset fans

Arise shocks everyone. With a series of photos that are nothing short of breathtaking, the singer has surprised her fans of Instagram launching a rather particular message: the search for a husband. But it is not the first time that Arisa poses naked on her social networks, on the contrary, in recent months she has often celebrated her body, proving that she has learned to accept herself as she is.





“I evaluate marriage proposals from very healthy subjects, max 45 years old, economically self-sufficient who are crazy about the female sexual organ, especially mine. Who wants to wake up with Rosalba Pippa in the morning and help her live a full, happy life and satisfying, in complete harmony with Arisa, his artistic alter ego.It offers “truth, body, soul, brain” fidelity if deserved and excellent cuisine.Some mood swings but everything can be solved with a hug and with good faith.Only serious intentions. NO LIES. NO TIME WASTERS,” he wrote Arise.

In no time at all, numerous fans commented on the singer’s new shots. “Rosalba you are wonderful”, comments an affectionate fan. “I’ll marry you”, writes another follower.

