Arisa completely naked on social media: “I evaluate marriage proposals”

Arisa has posted a series of photos on her Instagram profile in which she is portrayed completely naked, captioning a marriage announcement.

“I evaluate marriage proposals from very healthy subjects, max 45 years old, economically self-sufficient who are crazy about the female sexual organ, especially mine” wrote the singer.

“Who wants to wake up with Rosalba Pippa in the morning and help her live a full, happy and satisfying life, in complete harmony with Arisa, her artistic alter ego”.

The singer then writes: “It offers ‘truth, body, soul, brain’ loyalty if deserved and excellent cuisine. A few mood swings but everything can be solved with a hug and good faith. Only serious intentions. No lies, no time wasters.”

Arisa’s post has completely displaced the followers. Numerous users, including several colleagues and personalities from the entertainment world, appreciated the irony and his desire to get naked, not just literally.

Others, however, have criticized the singer with comments such as: “But do you think it’s the case? How sad.” Or: “Are you serious?” and so on.