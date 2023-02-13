Without any shadow of a doubt, Arise is one of the most loved and esteemed singers in the music world. During the episode of Friends aired on Sunday 12 February 2023, the artist let herself go into a harsh outburst and then became the author of a shocking revelation about Amadues. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Like every Sunday, another episode of was aired yesterday 12 February 2023 Friends Of Maria DeFilippi. To capture the attention of Italian viewers was the moment in which Arisa is moved.

It all began when Maria De Filippi proposed to the person concerned to perform on the notes of song “Let It Be” together with two students. After withdrawing at first, the singing teacher accepted the proposal. However, during the performance she preferred to leave space to the two pupils.

Once the performance was over, the woman returned to her seat and it was at this moment that, bursting into tears, the shocking revelation on Amadeus. In an attempt to explain the reason for which she believes it is right to give more space to young people, Arisa said she no longer felt up to it by bringing up the San Remo Festival. These were hers words:

It has been two years since Amadeus has taken me to Sanremo.

In the light of his statements, it was not long in coming answer Of Rudy Zerbi. The latter did not think twice to console the singer. Indeed, in an attempt to dry her tears he said: