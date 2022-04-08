Lately he is often the protagonist of many programs on television. A golden moment for the Italian singer, on whose door she seems to have also knocked Cupid. Arisa is in love with Vito Coppola, the dancer she paired up with on the TV show Dancing with the Stars? Recently the artist wanted to tell how her private life is proceeding, speaking love.

A few days before the concert at the Teatro Lirico in Milan, where they will come raised funds for Ukraine, Arisa talks about the private sphere, emphasizing that she is in love. Lately we have often seen her on TV as a judge Friendscompetitor to dancing with the Starsjudge a The masked singer.

Love is one of her priorities, but given the work she does it’s not that simple:

I understand that I am not a woman to marry. They tell me “oh well you have a career, think about that”. They tell me “you are Arisa” […]. We tend to think that feelings are only the outline of personal success.

She would like to have lasting relationships and start a family, but it’s not easy:

I always move followed by many people and I can never follow anyone. I am never alone and when I am alone I am very lonely.

But today next to you is Vito Coppola, the dancer with whom you participated in Dancing with the stars? The gossip goes crazy, but here’s what the person concerned said.

Arisa in love with Vito Coppola? Here’s how things stand

Arisa assures that the two they are not togetherbut then specifies:

He wants to lead his life and he would like me to be there without being intrusive. But I’m not a strategy one, the one who doesn’t write to you or let it ring empty.

After participating in Dancing with the stars they felt, but the distances between the vision of the love of the two could be unbridgeable: