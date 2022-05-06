In the course of the last few hours, a news about it has arrived Arisa that has left the world of the web speechless. According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent on the web, the famous singer would be experiencing a period of crisis with Vito Coppola. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Arisa never ceases to amaze all her people fan. Recently the well-known singer ended up in the center of the gossip. This time it was some who made her the protagonist of a gossip rumors who revealed an alleged crisis with Vito Coppola.

After Andrea di Carlo, Arisa had found serenity with Vito Coppola. After making the decision to start one domestic partnership with the latter, now the singer wanted to take a period of break time to reflect. These details were revealed by the weekly “Today“. With these words, even Gossip and TV announced:

The two winners of Dancing with the Stars 2021, apparently, would have had some disagreements that would have driven them, at least for now, away. The Lucanian singer would be, in this period, living alone in her home in Milan, without the dancer with whom she is a couple (more or less fixed) from December 2021. The problems between the two, whose nature is unknown, would be arose a few weeks ago and would not have resolved yet.

Arisa and Vito Coppola: pause for reflection for some misunderstandings

The one between Arisa and Vito Coppola should only be a passing crisis and not one definitive break. In fact, as we can understand from the various gossip newspapers, the two would not have chosen to put a definitive point to their love story but only to take some time for themselves. Therefore, it would only be a period of reflection due to some misunderstandings which have given rise to tensions in the couple.