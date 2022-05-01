Her grandfather bought the impressive house on the Waaldijk in Herwijnen (Betuwe) in 1925, for 6000 guilders. “He lived next door, but when this became available, he decided to move to this house with his family with nine children.” The house, built in 1841, has been inhabited by her family for several generations, says Arina at a large table in the living room. “My parents bought it from my grandfather and I bought it from my parents again in 1992.”