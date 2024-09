ARIKAdeveloper of the series Tetris: The Grand MasterAnd The Tetris Company have signed a licensing agreement for a new game by Tetris.

The new title will implement new ideas based on the concept of “Tetris that makes you better at Tetris” and will be published during fiscal year 2024, which ends March 31, 2025.

No further details were announced.

Source: ARIKA away Gematsu