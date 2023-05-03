In search of similarities in the living cosmos: Arik Kershenbaum asks what extraterrestrial life might look like from a biological point of view.

Numerous extraterrestrial creatures such as Turritopsis nutricula live on Earth. But based on that alone, is it safe to assume that aliens would resemble them? Image: Getty

Gis there alien life in space? And if so, what would such a life look like? Would it perceive and think like we do, or would its existence be so alien that any mutual understanding would have to fail? What is philosophically fascinating about the question of extraterrestrials is that it is capable of pushing us to the limits of our own knowledge. Because if you want to explore potential similarities with something completely foreign, you have to reflect on which elements of our knowledge of the world could be specifically human.

Sibylle Anderl Editor in the feuilleton, responsible for the "Nature and Science" department.

Not only that: A look at the history of our science gives us an impression of how differently we humans have looked at ourselves and our environment over the millennia, how much our human being-in-the-world is historically and culturally varied. Against this background, can we assume that aliens would also share our current physics – or would they rather adhere to a kind of Aristotelian theory of elements? Can we expect them to solve differential equations and master the modus ponens? That they, like us, exist linearly in time and use this as an internal ordering parameter for reflections and memories? Would they speak a language that would be translatable into our languages?