We still don’t know if the Squid Craft Games 2 they were as prominent as the first ones that, incidentally, they won an ESLAND award for best miniseries on Twitch. The point is that with previous experience, this was not a competition between famous streamerssince there was space for many children and the speech of “hopefully the prize will go to someone who needs it”, a detail that did not seem entirely to arigameplays.

The second edition of the Squid Craft Games had the participation of all kinds of streamers and technically it became a duel of the little ones against the big ones and that caused the discomfort of Arigameplays who saw the fall of many of his friends due to how they were developing the different competencies.

The native of Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico said: “Saying ‘I wish someone who will need the money had won’ is STUPID. Everyone needs the money, the people who have more money have bigger expenses too. 2 million pesos doesn’t hurt anyone!”.

It was not only Arigameplays, Xokas also complained in Squid Craft Games

Let’s not take the statements of arigameplays, it is not noticeable that he has bad intentions, like any person, he can express himself and say what makes him uncomfortable. However, she was not the only person who talked about Squid Craft Games 2, Xokas also said his thing.

Xokas expressed himself in a very specific way, he asked that they not include professionals with rookies. Technically he wanted the eliminations to be among Twitch users with 15,000+ hours instead of 100 in a PVP.

The series “is not about skill in the game” but we put in a rock with 15k hours against players of 100 hours in PvP. And some abuse it.

And of course, complaining about that is having a BAD LOSE JHASHJSAJHSAHJASD.

WHATEVER! Enjoy the rest. I hug everyone. — XOKAS (@elxokas) March 2, 2023

These kinds of events don’t always go perfectly, especially when a lot of money is involved. Even the people on Twitch themselves can be a problem, as Auron recently stated.

Do you think Squid Craft Games were worthy?