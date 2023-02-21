The streamer Ibai Llanos, as well as his colleagues AriGameplays and Rivers, will participate in The Last One, a zombie survival of Grand Theft Auto either gta. This is a new roleplay series coming to Twitch that combines mechanics from the popular gta online with The Last of Us.

As revealed, it will begin on March 9 of this year and will stand out especially for having many streamers involved.

In addition to Ibai and those mentioned at the beginning, the participation of TheGrefg is confirmed. This ensures that many people are interested in seeing how these content generators will be able to deal with the threat of the undead.

The confirmed list of streamers that will participate so far is 91 but it is likely that more names will be added to the list as the days go by. Many will surely want to participate.

gta online It’s a game that lends itself very well to The Last One, especially because of its roleplay aspect that players take advantage of to pose different situations.

In recent years, this way of enjoying this title has gained great popularity. The idea of ​​implementing a zombie story with this open world Rockstar Games creation is something to take into account and you have to be aware of this peculiar initiative.

Which streamers will be participating in The Last One?

As shared by the organizers, 150 streamers will participate in The Last One through gta online. In addition to AriGameplays, Ibai llano, Rivers and TheGrefg the following content generators will be present online:

– AgentMaxo

–Agustabell212

– Augustin51

–Aldo Geo

– Clam

– AmaBlitz

–Amph

– Ampeter

– Anamarrero

–Ander Courteous

– AriGameplays

–Axozer

–Breifr9

–Budcat

– Carol

–CooLifeGame

– Corvus Clan

– Crisgreen

– Cristinini

– Deqiuv

–Dess

– Edurnity

– The Churches

– Elded

– ElPerita

– Eltitosintho

– Wait

– Folagor

–Genesis

– Goes

–HitBoxKing

– Ibai Llanos

– ItsVicens

– Magnetized

– Jcorko

– Jokki

– Jose Cristo

– Jotacanario

–Kajal Napalm

– Karchez

–Ken Flow

– Kenai Souza

– Keroro

– Komanche

– Kroketa

– Laxxuz

– Lazypopa

–Mafer Rocha

– MissAndie

– MissaSinfonia

Surely you can recognize several names in this list of participants of The Last One of gta online and there is a good chance that your favorite streamer will be there. But let’s continue:

–Momonkun

–Nexxuz

–Nia Lakshart

–Noni

– Nuvia

– Ollie Gamerz

– Pandarine

– Paracetamor

– Pereira

– Perxitaa

– Parts

–Pipepunk

– Polispol

– Poseidon

– Pqemiss

– Quidvacuo

– QuiinooXX

–Reborn

–Renrize

– Rickyedit

– Ricoy

–Rioboo

–Rivers

–Robleis

– Rocioda

–Roier

– Rupert

– Shadowunne

– Spursito

– Mr. Elemao

–Stratus

– Tanizen

– TheCatacroquer

– TheGrefg

–Train

– Vicky Palami

–xCry

–xTheFocusx

–Zilverk

–Zein

–Zorman

We’ll be waiting for more streamer names for The Last One from gta online appear. Hopefully it won’t take long for all the names to be revealed.

