The famous streamer mexican arigameplays gave a news to his fans through a live video. Here he said that he was in interviews with people that he will hire as his bodyguard. This as a result of the growing insecurity for women in Mexico.

arigameplays He said that he had been considering it for some time, in addition to the fact that many recommended it to him. He clarified that he does not want his decision to hire a bodyguard to be resented, it is simply to safeguard its integrity.

The streamer was very emotional when talking about the current situation in Mexico. The number of missing women is increasing, which has already led many to live in fear. It is because of that arigameplays He decided that he will already have a security team.

She mentioned that she was a woman who went everywhere alone, but from now on she will always be accompanied by bodyguards. arigameplays she was disappointed to have to go to these lengths. The streamer said: ‘We shouldn’t even have someone to take care of us to begin with. It sucks that we can’t even walk in peace‘.

arigameplays He expressed that he would like everyone to have the right and the opportunity for someone to protect them like this. To conclude, he said that he wishes that these things were not happening and that he is not going to deprive himself of his freedom or of the things he wants to do. Having bodyguards will give you more security.

What situation made Arigameplays hire bodyguards?

The situation that led to arigameplays to hire bodyguards is the increasing number of disappearances of women in Mexico. with the current government 193 women disappear per monthaccording to data from the National Commission for the Search of Persons. Unfortunately, most of these cases are not resolved or have deplorable outcomes.

Source: Metro

In addition to the recent media coverage of the disappearance of Debanhi Escobar. This highlighted the precarious situation of women in the country. It is unfortunate that these decisions have to be resorted to, when everyone should be able to leave without fear.

