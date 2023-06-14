Contemplating a meteor shower is one of the most fun ways to delve into the world of astronomy. Well, these events offer us an opportunity to discover how wonderful space is.

Meteor showers occur when Earth passes through clouds of debris left behind by comets. These tiny particles of cosmic dust enter our planet’s atmosphere and instantly burn up, forming those striking nocturnal glows.

Fortunately, we will soon have the opportunity to enjoy an astronomical phenomenon of this type. Since the Arietid meteor shower will happen in June 2023.

The Ariértidas meteor shower is the most intense daytime meteor shower of the year since it delivers a frequency of up to 30 meteors per hour.

When, at what time and how to see the meteor shower?

The Arietinas meteor shower is an event that takes place since mid-May. However, this event reaches its highest peak on June 14 and 24, 2023.

Despite the fact that this meteor shower is one of the most intense of the year, due to the time it occurs, it is also one of the most difficult to observe, since it is expected that the so-called ‘shooting stars’ will begin to be seen during the late hours of the morning before dawn.

Here are some tips for enjoying shooting stars:

1. Research about the event: Find out when and where the meteor shower you want to observe will take place. Look for information on the activity rate, the best time to see it, and if there are any additional astronomical phenomena that may affect visibility.

2. Find a dark place: Find a place away from the light pollution of the cities. The darker the environment, the better you will be able to appreciate shooting stars. If possible, head to an observatory or a rural area where there are not many artificial lights.

3. Look in the right direction: Find out the direction in which the shooting stars will appear. Typically, you’ll be told the radiant, which is the point in the sky where shooting stars appear to come from. If you know the constellation associated with the meteor shower, that can also help you find your way around.

4. Wear appropriate clothing and something comfortable to sit on: Nights can be cool, even in summer, so make sure you pack enough clothing to keep you comfortable while you wait. It is also advisable to bring a blanket or a folding chair to sit and relax during the observation.

5. Avoid artificial light: When you’re ready to view the meteor shower, turn off all artificial light sources, such as flashlights, cell phones, or tablets. Let your eyes adjust to the darkness so you can see shooting stars more clearly.

6. Be patient: Meteor showers can have moments of greater or lesser activity. Don’t expect to see a shooting star every time, sometimes you can go several minutes without seeing one. Relax, enjoy the night sky and keep an eye out for any movement in the sky.

7. Use a star map or app: If you’re unfamiliar with constellations or the night sky, consider using an app or a star map on your phone to identify the stars and constellations you’re seeing.

8. Capture the moment: If you have a camera that is capable of night photography, try capturing shooting stars in an image. Use a tripod to keep the camera steady and set a long exposure to capture the movement of the stars.

Remember that observing a meteor shower requires patience and the right conditions, so relax and enjoy the astronomical show. I hope you have a wonderful experience!