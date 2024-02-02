Ariete underwent surgery on her femur that she had been planning for some time: how is the singer-songwriter doing?

The singer published a photo in hospital to explain to her fans her temporary absence from work. Aries she was hospitalized due to a femur operation that she always postponed so as not to leave behind her beloved music.

She wanted to publicly announce her hospitalization to reassure all those people who follow and support her every day and wanted to explain to them that, unfortunately, for some time she will have to dedicate yourself only to yourself. He knew he had surgery scheduled, but he had always put it off just to give the priority to music. It was she who explained it in a long post published on social media, accompanying the photo that has spread on the web in the last few hours.

The words of Aries

Hello beautiful sweeties, here after a femur operation everything is ok 👌🏻. I had to do it for some time but I have always given priority to work, now relax but at least for this summer I will be very ready to jump with you!!🤍🤍 no kisses. We'll talk a little less often but I've been thinking about going back on stage ever since I went down there, that is = I always think about you byeeeee!!!!

Many affectionate messages in support of the singer-songwriter appeared under her post. Her words full of love that make her understand how much her music is for many important.

Aries will be forced to stay away from the stage for a while, but will then most likely return more energetic than before ahead of the summer. In the next few months she will have to think only of herself, something that she has never done in recent times, precisely in order not to abandon her beloved music. Sometimes, however, there comes a time when you need to stop for a while and put your health first.

Among the many affectionate messages, those from Rudy Zerbi, Valerio Lundini and Jovanotti.