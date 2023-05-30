Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Halle Bailey as “Arielle” marks the first time a black actress has slipped into the role of a Disney princess. Now she’s commenting on the hustle and bustle surrounding her cast.

New York – Halle Bailey has been in German cinemas since May 25 as “Arielle, the Mermaid”. As great as the anticipation of a live film adaptation of the Disney classic was for many, it was limited for others. The hashtag #NotMyArielle suddenly circulated on social networks and some fans announced that they would boycott the film.

The reason: With the black actress Halle Bailey in the leading role, Arielle does not correspond to the “classic version” of 1989. But this aspect sends out an important message, the actress now emphasized personally.

Halle Bailey as Ariel in a scene from the film The Little Mermaid. © Disney / dpa

Ariel actress Halle Bailey as a child: “We deserve to occupy this space too”

A significant moment for the now 23-year-old actress was when she first saw the cartoon “Kiss the Frog” in 2009. There Anika Noni Rose embodies the first black princess in a Disney film. At the time, this changed her entire perspective on life. After the film, as a kid, Bailey thought, “Wow, this is possible. Black princesses are possible. We deserve to occupy that space too.”

So for the singer-actress, the role of Ariel was a dream come true, like her in one conversation with Glamor US told. Also because she is a big fan of the story herself. “I remember Ariel was the reason I wanted to swim,” said Bailey, who fell in love with the Little Mermaid original when she was five. “When I saw her, I thought, ‘She’s so beautiful, I want to be a mermaid too. She didn’t look like me, but I didn’t have a problem with that because I was used to that at the time.”

Halle Bailey to play ‘The Little Mermaid’ – Disney’s first black princess sparks emotion

In 2019 the time had come. Through her agent, Bailey learned that the producers would like to see her cast. After months of silence, she suddenly received the news that she will embody the new Ariel. “I freaked out, I screamed. I thought, is this real life?” Bailey continued. “I was catapulted into this new world.”

Halle Bailey at the world premiere of “Arielle” at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. © Jordan Strauss/dpa

After the public found out about it, many discussions circulated on the Internet – but also emotions. Videos showed black children seeing the teaser for the first time and rejoicing that “The Little Mermaid” now looks like her. One shot shows a girl crying. “She looks like me!” says another girl in another video. Shortly thereafter, the first long trailer for “The Little Mermaid” followed.

“Arielle” actress Halle Bailey: Producers were not explicitly looking for a black actress

“When I first saw her, I just cried,” Bailey said while talking about the children’s videos. “I was sobbing uncontrollably. The fact that these babies are looking at me and feeling the emotions that they are feeling is a really humble, beautiful thing.”

What does "people of color" mean? "The term People of Color (in the singular Person of Color) is a self-description of people who experience racism. The term has been used with this meaning since the US civil rights movement in the 1960s. As a re-appropriation and positive reinterpretation of the derogatory attribution 'colored', People of Color describes an alliance of solidarity between different communities who experience structural exclusion due to racism." Source: Diversity Arts Culture

Seeing the reactions of black children also reminded director Rob Marshall of the importance of being representative. Although, according to his own statement, it was not even his intention or that of those responsible to specifically select a woman of color for the remake of “The Little Mermaid”. They were only concerned with finding the best cast, Marshall said at the premiere in Berlin. “When she came to us, read and sang for us, she set the bar so high that no one could top it.” (nz/dpa)