Ariel Puchetta, the singer of Ráfaga, kept his hair long from the beginning of his career, it even became his personal trademark. His trusted barber was in charge of the transformation.

“I didn’t have much of an idea what he wanted to do, but he put his magic into it. Sometimes it is good to make changes to keep growing. One of the marks that stood out in my career I know was my long hair, but hey. Now they will have to get used to seeing me like this. I’m very happy” posted on his Instagram along with a photo of the new cut.

YOU CAN SEE: Ráfaga: Rodrigo Tapari will not sing “Una Cerveza” again after suicide attempt

Why did you cut your hair?

The host of “Partners of the show” Adrián Pallares revealed that Puchetta’s transformation was for a social cause. The leader of the Ráfaga group has not said anything about it so far.

His colleagues did not take long to comment on his publication and leave messages such as: “Spectacular look, friend”, “What a difficult choice, but it looks beautiful on you”, “It looks great on you”, “Now you are not going to spend more on cream rinse”.

20.5.2022 | Ariel Puchetta’s post about his new look. Photo: Instagram capture

YOU CAN SEE: Vocalist of Ráfaga, Ariel Puchetta, lost his father, mother and sister

Ariel Puchetta will be a father for the third time

Ariel Puchetta announced, through his Instagram account, that he will be a father for the third time. A week ago, he published the ultrasound of the long-awaited baby, which is the fruit of his love with Camila Minoldo, the mother of his son, his Salvador.

“I have the need to show everyone who loves me that soon my third child will arrive and we are looking forward to it after so much searching . Many of you knew that a new little person was coming, but here I show you how relaxed he is — ha ha. Without even knowing him, we love him and we are waiting for him to fill him with love, “she shared on the social network and accompanied the message with a collage of photos.

Ariel Puchetta announced that he will be a father for the third time. Photo: Instagram/Ariel Puchetta

YOU CAN SEE: Rodrigo Tapari, ex-vocalist of Ráfaga: “I tried to commit suicide twice” [VIDEO]

Celebrities congratulate Ariel Puchetta and Camila Minoldo

After revealing the arrival of their third child on Instagram, the congratulations to Ariel Puchetta and Camila Minoldo from celebrities and celebrities were immediate. Among the first stood out Peace flower. “Congratulations. What beautiful news! Great father, great artist!” wrote the Argentine folklore singer-songwriter.

singer and songwriter Maxi Brownthe pop star Amorina, Lady Ant and the driver Caroline Haldeman were other celebrities who also expressed their congratulations on the announcement.