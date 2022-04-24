Mexico. Ariel Miramontes shares on her social networks that her mother underwent emergency surgery. The actor points out that he is going through bad times in his personal life, since his mother was in poor health.

Ariel Miramontes, interpreter of the character “Albertano”, mentions on Instagram that her mother underwent surgery to remove her gallbladder, which was successful.

“My mother had her gallbladder removed yesterday morning, Fortunately, everything went well,” the 52-year-old actor from CDMX writes on his networks.

And with the good sense of humor that characterizes him, Ariel also said that he had to act as a stylist since he himself arranged for his mother to enter the hospital “well dressed.”

Ariel Miramontes’ mother is recovering favorably from her operation. instagram photo

“It was 8 in the morning and I was already doing a tremendous production of hair and makeup so that the doctor in fachas would not see her, ‘Rather dead than simple,’” she says.

Friends and followers of Ariel Miramontes write good wishes to him on Instagram so that his mother soon fully recovers:

“Prompt recovery to your mother Ari, I love you, you are a great son”, wrote the actress Malillany Marín; “Even recently operated, she looks divine,” writes another user.