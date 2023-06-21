Between economic crises and almost suspending the Ariel Awards of this year, the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences (AMACC) announces at and nominees for the best of mexican cinema.

After it was announced that the Ariel Awards 2023 will take place in the Throat cut theatre in GuadalajaraJalisco, today we know the nominees for this important gala.

Notably the ariels will be held on next September 9, 2023 in the Perla Tapatia, for the first time in its 65 editions outside of Mexico City.

Complete list of NOMINATES for the 2023 Ariel Awards in Guadalajara

BEST FILM

Bardo, false chronicles of a few truths | From: Limbo Films, S. de RL de CV Dir. Alejandro G. Iñárritu

The north over the void | From: Bengal, Gavilán Cine Dir. Alejandra Márquez Abella

Bonemaker | From: Machete Producciones SA De CV, Disruptiva Films SA De CV Dir. Michelle Garza Cervera

The fall | From: Madam, Cinematographer, Infinity Hill Dir. Lucía Puenzo

The civilian | From: Menuetto Film Dir. Teodora Mihai

BEST ACTOR

Daniel Gimenez Cacho | BARDO, False Chronicle Of A Few Truths

Alvaro Guerrero | the civil

Cuauhtli Jimenez | Finland

Hernan Mendoza | Box

Gerardo Trejoluna | The north over the void

BEST ACTRESS

Martha Aura | Courage

Juliet Egurrola | Noise

Arcelia Ramirez | the civil

Natalia Solian | Bonemaker

Karla Souza | The fall

FEMALE COERCING

Mayra Battle | Bonemaker

Dolores Heredia | The north over the void

Martha Claudia Moreno | Bonemaker

Nicolasa Ortiz Monastery | wheat field

Ursula Pruneda | wheat field

MALE COERCING

Fernando Bonilla | The north over the void

Raul Briones | The north over the void

Juan Daniel Garcia Trevino | the civil

Jorge A. Jimenez | the civil

Francisco Rubio | BARDO, False Chronicle Of A Few Truths

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

bouclette | fernanda lozada

The year of radium | Samuel Kishi Leopo

K8 | Miguel Anaya Borja

The torrential melody | Jose Luis Saturn

The crows | Hector Davila Cabrera

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

The evaluation | Diego Enrique Osorno Gonzalez

The clouds are made of music | Enrique Garcia Meza

My kingdom | Luis J Arellano

Look at the silence | Santiago Zermeno

Don’t worry | Juan Vicente Manrique

FICTION SHORT FILM

Augustine | Luciana Herrera Case

Air | Kenya Marquez

The Cricket | Carlos Hernandez Vazquez

Anywhere | Minerva Rivera Bolanos

pitbull | Fabian Leon Lopez

ADDRESS

Natalia Beristain | Noise

Michelle Garza Cervera | Bonemaker

Alejandro G. Iñárritu | BARDO, False Chronicle Of A Few Truths

Alejandra Márquez Abella | The north over the void

Lucia Puenzo | The fall

ART DESIGN

Ana Bellido | Bonemaker

Eugenio Caballero | BARDO, False Chronicle Of A Few Truths

Sandra Cabriada | The north over the void

Nohemi González | Red shoes

Daniela Schneider | Box

EDITION

Alain Dessauvage | the civil

Alejandro G. Iñárritu | BARDO, False Chronicle Of A Few Truths

Adriana Martinez | Bonemaker

Michael Schverdfinger | The north over the void

Michael Schverdfinger | Noise

SPECIAL EFFECTS

Luis Eduardo Ambriz | The north over the void

Raúl Camarera, Gustavo Campos, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, Juan Carlos Santos | Bonemaker

Yoshiro Hernandez, Roberto Ortiz | The evil eye

Elliot Rebollar Feregrino | the mighty victory

Gregorio Vega Lopez | The fall

VISUAL EFFECTS

Raul Luna | The north over the void

Raul Luna | the exorcist

Raul Prado | Bonemaker

Guillaume Rocheron, Olaf Wendt | BARDO, False Chronicle Of A Few Truths

Mevlana Rumi, Ariel Gordon | The evil eye

PHOTOGRAPHY

Claudia Becerril Hoaxes | The north over the void

Darius Khonji | BARDO, False Chronicle Of A Few Truths

Dariela Ludlow AMC | Noise

Serguei Saldívar Tanaka AMC | Red shoes

Nur Rubio Sherwell | Bonemaker

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Abia Castillo, Michelle Garza Cervera | Bonemaker

Habakkuk Antonio De Rosario, Teodora Mihai | the civil

Paula Markovitch, Laura Santullo, Lorenzo Vigas | Box

Alejandra Márquez Abella, Gabriel Nuncio| The north over the void

Monica Herrera, Samara Ibrahim, Tatiana Meñeruk, Lucía Puenzo, María Renée Prudencio | The fall

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Eagle and Jaguar: The Legendary Warriors | Mike R. Ortiz

Home is somewhere else | Carlos Patricio Hagerman Ruiz Galindo, Jorge Villalobos de la Torre

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

Distance Letters | Juan Carlos Rulfo

Gods of Mexico | Helmut Dosantos

Home is somewhere else | Carlos Patricio Hagerman Ruiz Galindo, Jorge Villalobos de la Torre

time theorem | Andrew Kaiser

users | Natalia Almada

MAKE-UP

Lucy Betancourt | BARDO, False Chronicle Of A Few Truths

Alfredo Garcia | the civil

Pedro Guijarro | The north over the void

Marco Jimenez | Finland

Adam Zoller | Bonemaker

ORIGINAL MUSIC

Gibran Andrade, Rafael Manrique | Bonemaker

Tomas Barreiro | The north over the void

Bryce Dessner, Alejandro G. Iñárritu | BARDO, False Chronicle Of A Few Truths

Philip Glass, Leonardo Heiblum | distance letters

Camilla Uboldi | Red shoes

DEBUT

Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser | Red shoes

Michelle Garza Cervera | Bonemaker

Natalia Lopez Gallardo | gem cloak

Liora Spilk Bialostozky | Pedro

Anabel Verónica Case | wheat field

IBEROAMERICAN FILM

1976 (Chile) | Manuela Martelli

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) | Santiago Miter

As Bestas (Spain) | Rodrigo Sorogoyen

Carajita (Dominican Republic) | Ulises Porra, Silvina Schnicer

The kings of the world (Colombia) | Laura Mora

ACTING REVELATION

Eustacio Ascacio | Red shoes

Emilia Berjón | wheat field

Leave Ebergengi | The fall

Diego Armando Lara | God’s kingdom

Isabel Luna | Bonemaker

SOUND

Nicolas Becker, Martín Hernández, Ken Yasumoto (sound design), Frankie Montano, Jon Taylor, (sound mixing); Santiago Núñez (direct sound) | BARDO, False Chronicle Of A Few Truths

Pablo Betancourt, Zulu González(sound design); Yuri Laguna, Gerardo Villareal (direct sound) | The north over the void

Christian Giraud (sound design), Pablo Lach (sound mixing), Omar Pareja (direct sound), | Bonemaker

Jean-Stephane Garbe (sound mixing), Federico González Jordán (direct sound), Valérie Le Docte (sound design) | the civil

Thomas Becka (sound design), Carlos Cortés (sound mix) Raúl Locatelli, Victor Tendler (direct sound); | gem cloak

LOCKER ROOM

Amanda Cárcamo | The north over the void

Gabriella Gower | Bonemaker

Mayra Juárez | the mighty victory

Anna Terrazas | BARDO, False Chronicle Of A Few Truths

Star Vazquez | Finland

Who gives the Ariel Awards?

The Ariel Awards are awarded by the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences (AMACC). These awards recognize best of mexican cinemaare equivalent to the Goya in Spain and the César in France .

What happened to the Ariel Awards?

The Ariel Awards had been suspended in 2022 because the AMACC announced a financial crisis.

Various personalities, including Guillermo del Toro, lamented the events and defended the Mexican film awards, even offering to cover the total costs to avoid suspension.

On June 9, the AMACC together with the Jalisco state government announced that the Ariel Awards will be held in Guadalajara.