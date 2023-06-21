Between economic crises and almost suspending the Ariel Awards of this year, the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences (AMACC) announces at and nominees for the best of mexican cinema.
After it was announced that the Ariel Awards 2023 will take place in the Throat cut theatre in GuadalajaraJalisco, today we know the nominees for this important gala.
Notably the ariels will be held on next September 9, 2023 in the Perla Tapatia, for the first time in its 65 editions outside of Mexico City.
Complete list of NOMINATES for the 2023 Ariel Awards in Guadalajara
BEST FILM
- Bardo, false chronicles of a few truths | From: Limbo Films, S. de RL de CV Dir. Alejandro G. Iñárritu
- The north over the void | From: Bengal, Gavilán Cine Dir. Alejandra Márquez Abella
- Bonemaker | From: Machete Producciones SA De CV, Disruptiva Films SA De CV Dir. Michelle Garza Cervera
- The fall | From: Madam, Cinematographer, Infinity Hill Dir. Lucía Puenzo
- The civilian | From: Menuetto Film Dir. Teodora Mihai
BEST ACTOR
- Daniel Gimenez Cacho | BARDO, False Chronicle Of A Few Truths
- Alvaro Guerrero | the civil
- Cuauhtli Jimenez | Finland
- Hernan Mendoza | Box
- Gerardo Trejoluna | The north over the void
BEST ACTRESS
- Martha Aura | Courage
- Juliet Egurrola | Noise
- Arcelia Ramirez | the civil
- Natalia Solian | Bonemaker
- Karla Souza | The fall
FEMALE COERCING
- Mayra Battle | Bonemaker
- Dolores Heredia | The north over the void
- Martha Claudia Moreno | Bonemaker
- Nicolasa Ortiz Monastery | wheat field
- Ursula Pruneda | wheat field
MALE COERCING
- Fernando Bonilla | The north over the void
- Raul Briones | The north over the void
- Juan Daniel Garcia Trevino | the civil
- Jorge A. Jimenez | the civil
- Francisco Rubio | BARDO, False Chronicle Of A Few Truths
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
- bouclette | fernanda lozada
- The year of radium | Samuel Kishi Leopo
- K8 | Miguel Anaya Borja
- The torrential melody | Jose Luis Saturn
- The crows | Hector Davila Cabrera
DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
- The evaluation | Diego Enrique Osorno Gonzalez
- The clouds are made of music | Enrique Garcia Meza
- My kingdom | Luis J Arellano
- Look at the silence | Santiago Zermeno
- Don’t worry | Juan Vicente Manrique
FICTION SHORT FILM
- Augustine | Luciana Herrera Case
- Air | Kenya Marquez
- The Cricket | Carlos Hernandez Vazquez
- Anywhere | Minerva Rivera Bolanos
- pitbull | Fabian Leon Lopez
ADDRESS
- Natalia Beristain | Noise
- Michelle Garza Cervera | Bonemaker
- Alejandro G. Iñárritu | BARDO, False Chronicle Of A Few Truths
- Alejandra Márquez Abella | The north over the void
- Lucia Puenzo | The fall
ART DESIGN
- Ana Bellido | Bonemaker
- Eugenio Caballero | BARDO, False Chronicle Of A Few Truths
- Sandra Cabriada | The north over the void
- Nohemi González | Red shoes
- Daniela Schneider | Box
EDITION
- Alain Dessauvage | the civil
- Alejandro G. Iñárritu | BARDO, False Chronicle Of A Few Truths
- Adriana Martinez | Bonemaker
- Michael Schverdfinger | The north over the void
- Michael Schverdfinger | Noise
SPECIAL EFFECTS
- Luis Eduardo Ambriz | The north over the void
- Raúl Camarera, Gustavo Campos, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, Juan Carlos Santos | Bonemaker
- Yoshiro Hernandez, Roberto Ortiz | The evil eye
- Elliot Rebollar Feregrino | the mighty victory
- Gregorio Vega Lopez | The fall
VISUAL EFFECTS
- Raul Luna | The north over the void
- Raul Luna | the exorcist
- Raul Prado | Bonemaker
- Guillaume Rocheron, Olaf Wendt | BARDO, False Chronicle Of A Few Truths
- Mevlana Rumi, Ariel Gordon | The evil eye
PHOTOGRAPHY
- Claudia Becerril Hoaxes | The north over the void
- Darius Khonji | BARDO, False Chronicle Of A Few Truths
- Dariela Ludlow AMC | Noise
- Serguei Saldívar Tanaka AMC | Red shoes
- Nur Rubio Sherwell | Bonemaker
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- Abia Castillo, Michelle Garza Cervera | Bonemaker
- Habakkuk Antonio De Rosario, Teodora Mihai | the civil
- Paula Markovitch, Laura Santullo, Lorenzo Vigas | Box
- Alejandra Márquez Abella, Gabriel Nuncio| The north over the void
- Monica Herrera, Samara Ibrahim, Tatiana Meñeruk, Lucía Puenzo, María Renée Prudencio | The fall
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
- Eagle and Jaguar: The Legendary Warriors | Mike R. Ortiz
- Home is somewhere else | Carlos Patricio Hagerman Ruiz Galindo, Jorge Villalobos de la Torre
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM
- Distance Letters | Juan Carlos Rulfo
- Gods of Mexico | Helmut Dosantos
- Home is somewhere else | Carlos Patricio Hagerman Ruiz Galindo, Jorge Villalobos de la Torre
- time theorem | Andrew Kaiser
- users | Natalia Almada
MAKE-UP
- Lucy Betancourt | BARDO, False Chronicle Of A Few Truths
- Alfredo Garcia | the civil
- Pedro Guijarro | The north over the void
- Marco Jimenez | Finland
- Adam Zoller | Bonemaker
ORIGINAL MUSIC
- Gibran Andrade, Rafael Manrique | Bonemaker
- Tomas Barreiro | The north over the void
- Bryce Dessner, Alejandro G. Iñárritu | BARDO, False Chronicle Of A Few Truths
- Philip Glass, Leonardo Heiblum | distance letters
- Camilla Uboldi | Red shoes
DEBUT
- Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser | Red shoes
- Michelle Garza Cervera | Bonemaker
- Natalia Lopez Gallardo | gem cloak
- Liora Spilk Bialostozky | Pedro
- Anabel Verónica Case | wheat field
IBEROAMERICAN FILM
- 1976 (Chile) | Manuela Martelli
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) | Santiago Miter
- As Bestas (Spain) | Rodrigo Sorogoyen
- Carajita (Dominican Republic) | Ulises Porra, Silvina Schnicer
- The kings of the world (Colombia) | Laura Mora
ACTING REVELATION
- Eustacio Ascacio | Red shoes
- Emilia Berjón | wheat field
- Leave Ebergengi | The fall
- Diego Armando Lara | God’s kingdom
- Isabel Luna | Bonemaker
SOUND
- Nicolas Becker, Martín Hernández, Ken Yasumoto (sound design), Frankie Montano, Jon Taylor, (sound mixing); Santiago Núñez (direct sound) | BARDO, False Chronicle Of A Few Truths
- Pablo Betancourt, Zulu González(sound design); Yuri Laguna, Gerardo Villareal (direct sound) | The north over the void
- Christian Giraud (sound design), Pablo Lach (sound mixing), Omar Pareja (direct sound), | Bonemaker
- Jean-Stephane Garbe (sound mixing), Federico González Jordán (direct sound), Valérie Le Docte (sound design) | the civil
- Thomas Becka (sound design), Carlos Cortés (sound mix) Raúl Locatelli, Victor Tendler (direct sound); | gem cloak
LOCKER ROOM
- Amanda Cárcamo | The north over the void
- Gabriella Gower | Bonemaker
- Mayra Juárez | the mighty victory
- Anna Terrazas | BARDO, False Chronicle Of A Few Truths
- Star Vazquez | Finland
Who gives the Ariel Awards?
The Ariel Awards are awarded by the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences (AMACC). These awards recognize best of mexican cinemaare equivalent to the Goya in Spain and the César in France.
What happened to the Ariel Awards?
The Ariel Awards had been suspended in 2022 because the AMACC announced a financial crisis.
Various personalities, including Guillermo del Toro, lamented the events and defended the Mexican film awards, even offering to cover the total costs to avoid suspension.
On June 9, the AMACC together with the Jalisco state government announced that the Ariel Awards will be held in Guadalajara.
