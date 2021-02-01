This is a decision that is rare enough to be brought to light: on January 22, the Toulouse Court of Appeal recognized that the resignation of an employee following acts of union discrimination had to be reclassified in breach of the employment contract. exclusive wrongs of the employer.

A confirmation, and even a strengthening, of the first instance judgment rendered by the Toulouse industrial tribunal at the end of 2018. At the time, the court had recognized only the violation of the protective status and not the union discrimination. The industrial minerals manufacturing and processing company which employed him will have to pay 303,000 euros in damages vis-à-vis his former executive.

“Overnight, I was treated like a plague victim”

For ten years, Thierry’s career had indeed unfolded without a major hitch. Head of production management for the Talc company in Luzenac (Ariège), then supply chain manager for Imerys, the group that bought out his previous employer, the executive seems to give satisfaction to his hierarchy. Until the professional elections of 2015, when Thierry becomes elected to the works council, deputy staff representative and appointed by the CFE-CGC in his company. “I was, overnight, treated like a plague at work: my cigarette breaks were timed! Not to mention that I lost almost all of my assignments in a few months, while I had always obtained excellent results ”, he explains.

Evicted from service meetings, stripped of strategic files, hampered in taking his leave, blocked in his career development, injured in the granting of bonuses, the trade unionist CFE-CGC realizes, in November 2015, that quite simply made it disappear from the organization chart of the company. At the beginning of 2016, in an anxiety-depressive state, the manager was placed on sick leave before taking note of the termination of the employment contract in June, denouncing these practices of union discrimination against him. “ The link between the retaliatory measures suffered by (this employee) in the performance of his work and the holding by him of elective and union mandates is established by the concomitance between the deterioration of his working conditions and the elimination of his position without any serious alternative and his holding of elective mandates and a union mandate ”, points to the court of appeal in its decision.

“I hope this case can be useful to others”

“It is unthinkable that a large group like Imerys would allow itself, in 2015, to treat an employee in this way on the grounds that he was a trade unionist, treatment of such violence that the employee had to resign from his duties without having either work or unemployment benefits ”, underlines the advice of the employee, Maître Xavier Sauvignet, of the Boussard-Verrecchia & Associés firm.

“I hope that this case can be of use to others who, as was the case for me, suffer daily from their commitment to the work community”, insists the injured employee, who says he is relieved to have won in appeal. In view of the many threats of sanctions or prosecutions that weigh on trade unionists at the present time, this kind of decision could encourage companies to be more careful with protected employees. “The violation of the protective statute is one of the only cases where justice imposes punitive damages, to dissuade the employers from using these practices”, indicates Master Sauvignet.