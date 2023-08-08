Former Chamber President Khadija Arib (PvdA) wants all relevant documents, on the basis of which the Executive Board of the House of Representatives decided almost a year ago to start an investigation into alleged transgressive behavior by Arib.

She confirms this after reporting by de Volkskrant. This also includes the “two anonymous letters collected by Vera Bergkamp and former clerk Simone Roos to legitimize this investigation,” she told ANP.

Bergkamp succeeded Arib as chairman of the House of Representatives after the previous parliamentary elections.

In September 2022, the executive board of the House of Representatives, the presidium, decided to launch an investigation into possible transgressive behavior by Arib during the time she was president of the House. On the basis of anonymous letters that had been received about this, it was unanimously decided to conduct an investigation. Arib said on the television program Zomergasten on Sunday that she still does not know exactly what she is being accused of. See also Transition PEC 'is not a spending spree', says Budget rapporteur - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

It is not clear whether Arib has set a deadline for receiving the documents and what steps she will take if her request is not complied with. Arib is assisted by lawyers Geert-Jan and Carry Knoops.

The investigation is being carried out by the Hoffmann detective agency.