Mestalla meets 98 years. The old and historic Valencian fiefdom celebrates its birthday today after a season in which he has been able to house his people at least once. It is true that the situation that the entity is experiencing is not good either socially or sportingly, but Mestalla is Mestalla and his birthday is always worth celebrating

Thus, for example, it has been considered Ricardo Arias. The myth of Valencianism has dedicated a few words to what has been and will always be his home in which you have expressed the feelings he feels every time he steps on the Valencian lawn.

Today I have stepped on you again and you have raised my skin like the first day I met you but I continue to contemplate you year after year and it is hard for me to think that one day we will stop enjoying you. You have given us 98 years of your life without complaining, wrapping us up against the rain and cold And adorning yourself in the big events, those appointments in which you have only won matches, thank you for hosting us for taking care of us and for continuing to give us the best of you to continue enjoying these afternoons of glory THANK YOU OLD MAN !!!!!!!

