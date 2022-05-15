Escuinapa.- Arianne Garibaldi is the new sovereign of the Fiestas del Mar de Las Cabras 2022 by being favored with the vote issued by the qualifying jury, standing out with her beauty, friendliness and charisma in this beauty pageant.

The beach party resumed after two years of being suspended due to the health emergency in Covid-19the hubbub and the beach fervor invaded the esplanade of the Ramón Corona square and Gabriel Leyva street.

Hundreds of escuinapenses enjoyed this event that sets the standard to celebrate the maximum party of the escuinapenses in its 118th edition.

Arianne Garibaldi, Adriana Mejia and Julissa Lizarraga They went on stage at 8:00 a.m. before a large audience where the cheers that represented each of the candidates predominated, which were the blue, black and pink cheers.

The young women showed their talent, beauty and intelligence on stage, since the first round was a presentation and exhibition of the social tasks in which they worked during their candidacy, which were living with children from DIF daycare centers, with adults older than Inapam and the cleaning and beautification of the 21st century boardwalk.

The participants continued with their presentation in bathing suits and evening dresses where they expressed their feelings about gender diversity, the beauty of women and the meaning of the Fiestas del Mar de las Cabras.

His performance and development on stage was qualified by a jury that was made up of: Saúl Delgadillo, Pablo Navarrete, designer; Mariely Leal, Universal Mexican 2018.

After minutes of suspense, the jury announced the results where Arianne Garibaldi was the winner, leaving Julissa Lizárraga as alternate queen and Adriana Mejía as first princess, the latter also won the social work award with her coexistence with DIF Escuinapa nursery children. .

Upon hearing the results, Blanca Estela García Sánchez, mayor, and Ximena Moreno, alderwoman, were in charge of placing the band that accredits the young winner of the crown as queen of The Fiestas of the Sea of ​​Las Cabras 2022.

The artistic event was in charge of the dance school StudioX and the dance school of Professor Eligio Becerra Bizarrón.

During this event, Isabela was also made known as a child queen, who on this occasion was chosen by assignment and not by election.

As special guests, they were present as a tribute to the history of these centuries-old parties, former queens and former beach kings of these beautiful festivities.