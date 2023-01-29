A month has passed since the disappearance of Sinisa Mihajlovic, killed by leukemia for which he had been under treatment for three years: his wife, Arianna, usually very reserved, today published a very harsh but at the same time generic post about the media story on his husband.

“They all think they know the private things of my family – he wrote – they talk, make (false) statements, interviews in the newspapers, without knowing exactly how things went! I demand silence and respect. Thank you”.

It is not clear who the outburst refers to: the latest in order of time to speak about Mihajlovic was Massimo Giletti, who revealed a background story at the presentation of his new book.

“Before he died – said the presenter of “Non è l’Arena”, a well-known Juventus fan – I went to see him. It was said that Bologna had done a bad thing to send him away. Few knew what he was experiencing. He didn’t know, because his wife didn’t want to tell him, and the doctors at Bologna didn’t want to tell him either, who however had to think about the club ”.

Among the comments on Arianna Mihajlovic’s post is that of the influencer Chiara Nasti: “Riffraff Ari… forget it. Let them talk.”

The woman frequently shares photos with her husband, in memory of times gone by. Her last public appearance dates back to ten days ago, when she was present at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome for Lazio-Bologna in the Italian Cup: on that occasion the Biancoceleste club paid homage to her former footballer.