Sinisa Mihajlovic’s death was a blow to the heart for everyone. A few weeks after the disappearance of the coach, Arianna Mihajlovic she let herself go to a long outburst that did not go unnoticed. Reading some comments on the web that she didn’t like, the woman decided to share a few words. Here’s what she said.

Over the last few hours, the main newspapers have been dedicating ample space to the harsh outburst Arianna Mihajlovic has let herself go. The wife of Sinisa MIhajlovic he has not accepted some sentences that have been written about his family.

For this reason, the woman has decided to publish a message which is currently making the rounds on the web. These were the words written by Arianna:

They all think they know my family’s private stuff. They talk, release statements, interviews, without knowing exactly how things went! I demand silence and respect. Thank you.

At the moment Sinisa’s wife did not want to give further explanations. There were many who commented on the woman’s post asking her what had happened. Despite the insistence of web users, Arianna Mihajlovic has decided to stay in silence.

Arianna Mihajlovic and the memory of her husband Sinisa: “It’s the night that you care”

As already anticipated, the death of Sinisa Mihajlovic was a heavy blow for everyone. A few days ago, the ex-footballer’s wife shared a shot of her in memory of her on her social page husband. Arianna has decided to accompany the image in question with a short but significant caption:

It’s the night that cares about you.

Following the post shared by Arianna, there were many who expressed all their affection and closeness to the woman. Among the many messages, those of some characters belonging to the world of entertainment could not be missing. Elena Santarellifor example, commented on Ariadne’s sentence like this: