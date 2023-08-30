Arianna Mihajlovic and the first summer without Sinisa: “I miss her like air”

About six months have passed since the death of Sinisa Mihajlovic, who passed away in December due to leukemia: the ex footballer’s wife, Arianna, shared her pain, but also her courage in an interview with the weekly Who.

In fact, that just passed was the first summer without his beloved Sinisa. Arianna told how returning to their home in Porto Cervo, Sardinia, was a cold shower for her: “Opening the house without him wasn’t easy. I imagined seeing him on our patio in the evening, with his cigar. Together with my children, however, we forced ourselves to leave again, because he would have wanted this, but I miss him like air. When I opened the door I found his boots, his overalls, his clothes. I stopped, as if I had received a slap.”

The former showgirl tried to do the usual things often clashing with people’s judgments: “There are those who saw me having an aperitif, those who judged me because I dressed in a certain way: but they didn’t walk with my shoes. Judge me, I don’t give a damn.”

Arianna Mihajlovic, however, says she does not give weight to these things: “People talk, but we are not nesting dolls. As my analyst says: people stop at the first layer, but never go inside, they don’t know the rest. The first months with my five children were terrible, but then I put on the armour”.

It was Sinisa who gave her the courage and the desire not to give up in such a painful moment: “My husband ran ten kilometers a week before he died and should I break down or fall into depression?”.