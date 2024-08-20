Arianna Meloni, the outburst after the alleged investigation against her. The suspicions of a conspiracy…

Arianna Meloni breaks the silence after the indiscretion launched by the director of Il Giornale Sallusti of an alleged investigation against him that is about to start, it is assumed for illicit influence peddlingdue to her activism in government appointments. The prime minister’s sister feels the need to defend herself, clarify, dismantle the accusations that are inadmissible for her which he thinks he has suffered from his opponents. And to relaunch the suspicions about the existence of a conspiracy orchestrated by left-wing elements, the press and the judiciary to overthrow the government. “I am very calm,” says Arianna Meloni and Il Corriere della Sera reports it – I know I didn’t do anything wrong“, is the concept from which the outburst of the woman who leads the secretariat of FdI, the first governing party, starts.

“I have never influenced, nor sought to influence, appointment decisions. and I have not taken part in meetings of this type”. If the prime minister’s older sister says she is “shaken” it is because “I am two years of trying to throw so many things at me“. He experiences it – continues Il Corriere – as a siege, which in his opinion would have “intensified” starting from the European election campaign: “And the narrative has been spread that I am present in all the meetings of the control room where the nominations are decided, from Stefano De Martino to Giuseppina Di Foggia, from Rai to Ferrovie”. And here Meloni senior again denies having directed of the contract of the public service operator, again denies having had any influence on the appointment of the CEO of Terna.

And he attacks the press, revealing that his irritation is equal to that of the Prime Minister: “It is not possible to be splashed across the papers without the slightest verification of the facts“. Arianna Meloni then thanks her colleagues from Fratelli d’Italia for the affection shown in recent days, after the news came out about an alleged investigation coming against her: “They are all people I grew up with, they know me and love me. They know who I am and that I don’t do dirty things…“.