Arianna Meloni, the eulogy to the minister and husband, Lollobrigida? Not elegant…

The praise of Meloni's sister, Arianna, addressed to the minister and husband, Lollobrigida – master of style and elegance, from Subiaco like aunt Gina – for having ordered the subdivided managers of the Railways to stop the train in the station is not elegant. of Ciampino (“My Francesco had to go to work”).

But I ask the reporter, who asked the question to Miss Garbatella 2: were you thinking of being a slut with the lady, hoping that she would scold Lollo in public? Evidently, you have not understood that the post-Missini people have a great and backward hunger for power and sub-government. And they will do everything, even other bad figures, such as the attack on Draghi, to not give up even a seat… Or not?

PS Delay of 40', yesterday, in the Freccia Rossa train Rome-Calabria and inconvenience for travellers, accentuated by the connection towards Cosenza, in Paola station, which did not wait for the “latecomers”. Someone suggested ordering, like Lollobrigida, the train conductor to stop at SCALEA. (“I'm me and you're not shit!…) Request rejected!

Subscribe to the newsletter

