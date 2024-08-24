Arianna Meloni and Francesco Lollobrigida, the story is over or at least “for now it’s like that”. The same exponent of Fratelli d’Italia and sister of Prime Minister Giorgia revealed it in an interview with ‘Il Foglio’.

“Yes, it’s true,” he says, “we haven’t been together for a while. For Lollo, I would throw myself into the Tiber, as they say in Rome. We love each other, I know how much he’s worth, I know what kind of political stuff he’s made of: someone who can work 500 hours a day. He’s a solid, honest person with great preparation. Our political project is moving forward, our personal relationships are still solid, and love is another thing. Affection and esteem remain intact. For now, that’s how it is. And since it’s our business and there are so many people we love in between, I’d stop here with my morbid curiosity. Thank you,” he emphasizes.

On the nominations front, “no one compares to a great statesman like Berlusconi. The accusations of mythomania that emerge from the story told of me are fine, but have mercy! I have a sense of proportion. What Sallusti wrote was inspired by the book and the statements of Luca Palamara, a former member of the CSM, on a method that evidently existed, and I don’t know if it still exists. Let’s hope not, of course. And then let’s imagine, I’ll try to say it clearly: far be it from me to attack the judiciary. If anything, the attack is against a certain journalism that continually brings me into it, describing me as having been grappling with nominations and power plots for two years. This depresses me. Obviously I’ve been involved in politics in Rome all my life, I’ve known a lot of people for a long time, on the right, which is my world, as well as on the left”, he states.

“I think – she adds – I know how to listen to people and that I am fairly objective and balanced. I get annoyed when someone tells my thoughts and then attributes them to Giorgia: it’s a game that has been going on for almost two years now. Too bad it’s not the Word and that eighty percent of the rumors are self-perpetuating tales”.

In the meantime, Fratelli d’Italia is ready to launch a training school for managers. A sort of right-wing Frattocchie. Fabio Rampelli, who is responsible for the department of the same name, will take care of it. “What many people don’t want to understand – explains Arianna Meloni – is that, unlike other political groups, we don’t want to leave the party unprotected and lock ourselves in the palace, moved only by the many things that need to be done in Government. We are rooted, we are present in all the municipalities of Italy, we have a strong and cohesive community and therefore a responsibility. Last year we celebrated a congress season. I can take care of this instead of being seen as a trafficker and a mythomaniac. We are learning to walk – concludes Arianna Meloni – on a Tibetan bridge, but obviously not on water. Everyone gives their all, especially my sister and Lollo, the two people I know better than anyone. Often attacked with incredible violence, and I am thinking of Lollo, who is doing an extraordinary job”.